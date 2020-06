Amenities

This is a must see 3/2 bath home! Bright and open floor plan with great room. Eat-in kitchen has a bay window, ceramic tile flooring, custom 1'' blinds, upgraded faucet, and corian countertops in kitchen. breakfast bar & recessed lighting. All three bedrooms include laminate wood flooring. Backyard features extended covered patio, Close to shopping, medical facilities, freeway 101 & I-10. Yard will be cleaned before tenant move in.