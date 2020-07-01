9015 West Elm Street

Amenities

This townhouse features two spacious master bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, two bathrooms, a nice size living room and kitchen. Sliding doors from one master bedroom lead to a private patio. Tile flooring throughout. Close to Cardinal Stadium, Glendale arena, Westgate, and easy freeway access is nearby. Common areas include pool.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small pets ok)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.