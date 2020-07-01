All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9015 West Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9015 West Elm Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

9015 West Elm Street

9015 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9015 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This townhouse features two spacious master bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, two bathrooms, a nice size living room and kitchen. Sliding doors from one master bedroom lead to a private patio. Tile flooring throughout. Close to Cardinal Stadium, Glendale arena, Westgate, and easy freeway access is nearby. Common areas include pool.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small pets ok)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 West Elm Street have any available units?
9015 West Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9015 West Elm Street have?
Some of 9015 West Elm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 West Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
9015 West Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 West Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9015 West Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 9015 West Elm Street offer parking?
No, 9015 West Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 9015 West Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 West Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 West Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 9015 West Elm Street has a pool.
Does 9015 West Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 9015 West Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 West Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 West Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College