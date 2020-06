Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come live on the Preserve in this fabulous four bedroom home that backs to the mountain. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included - Also has a flex space which could be 5th BR,den, etc - landscaping included too. Dead end street - Two car garage.