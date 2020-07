Amenities

recently renovated pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Freshly renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo ready for move in! Split dual master floor plan with private bathrooms in both bedrooms. Galley style kitchen with refrigerator included. Nice tile and fresh paint/carpet, walking distance to the pool! Great location near Westgate, schools, and the freeway; call today for easy showing! NO PETS **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information