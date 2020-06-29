All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8917 N 4th Street Apt B
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

8917 N 4th Street Apt B

8917 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8917 North 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are 7th and Northern
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,102
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

Great newer construction well maintained three bedroom two bath single level townhome. This home features tile in all living areas and carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes breakfast bar, separate pantry, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Private block wall backyard with desert landscaping and a one car garage.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B have any available units?
8917 N 4th Street Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B have?
Some of 8917 N 4th Street Apt B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8917 N 4th Street Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
8917 N 4th Street Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 N 4th Street Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8917 N 4th Street Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 8917 N 4th Street Apt B offers parking.
Does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8917 N 4th Street Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B have a pool?
No, 8917 N 4th Street Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B have accessible units?
No, 8917 N 4th Street Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 N 4th Street Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8917 N 4th Street Apt B has units with dishwashers.
