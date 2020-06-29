8917 N 4th Street Apt B

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 7th and Northern

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,102

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------



Great newer construction well maintained three bedroom two bath single level townhome. This home features tile in all living areas and carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes breakfast bar, separate pantry, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Private block wall backyard with desert landscaping and a one car garage.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.