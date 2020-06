Amenities

No Application Fees! Great newer construction well maintained three bedroom two bath single level Townhouse. This home features tile in all living areas and new carpeting in each bedroom and new window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes breakfast bar, separate pantry, electric range, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Private block wall backyard with desert landscaping and a one car garage. No pets for this property.