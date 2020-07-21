8909 W GIBSON Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

***COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 8/1***This beautiful 5 bed, 2.5 bath rental backs directly up to a park! Home features neutral paint throughout and has a very spacious kitchen which opens to the great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space, pantry, and breakfast bar. The large master bedroom has a full bath with his and her sinks, separate tub and step-in shower, and walk-in closet. The backyard has lots of green grass with view fence, and features a cozy covered patio, seating area with ramada, built-in BBQ, and a fire pit, perfect for entertaining! Close to all freeways, hospitals, shopping, schools and public transportation. Must see!!