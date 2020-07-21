All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

8909 W GIBSON Lane

8909 West Gibson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8909 West Gibson Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 8/1***This beautiful 5 bed, 2.5 bath rental backs directly up to a park! Home features neutral paint throughout and has a very spacious kitchen which opens to the great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space, pantry, and breakfast bar. The large master bedroom has a full bath with his and her sinks, separate tub and step-in shower, and walk-in closet. The backyard has lots of green grass with view fence, and features a cozy covered patio, seating area with ramada, built-in BBQ, and a fire pit, perfect for entertaining! Close to all freeways, hospitals, shopping, schools and public transportation. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 W GIBSON Lane have any available units?
8909 W GIBSON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 W GIBSON Lane have?
Some of 8909 W GIBSON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 W GIBSON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8909 W GIBSON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 W GIBSON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8909 W GIBSON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8909 W GIBSON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8909 W GIBSON Lane offers parking.
Does 8909 W GIBSON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 W GIBSON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 W GIBSON Lane have a pool?
No, 8909 W GIBSON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8909 W GIBSON Lane have accessible units?
No, 8909 W GIBSON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 W GIBSON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 W GIBSON Lane has units with dishwashers.
