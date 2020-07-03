8904 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF NOVEMBER! SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Westview Crossings. This bright and open floor-plan with nice kitchen has eating area and lots of cabinets & counter space. All black kitchen appliances included. Features vaulted ceilings, tile floors throughout main living areas, ceiling fans in all rooms. Large master suite with dual sinks & walk-in closet. 2 car garage and large low maintenance back yard. Just minutes from 101 & I-10. Call/text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677