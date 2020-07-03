All apartments in Phoenix
8904 W Edgemont Ave
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

8904 W Edgemont Ave

8904 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8904 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF NOVEMBER! SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Westview Crossings. This bright and open floor-plan with nice kitchen has eating area and lots of cabinets & counter space. All black kitchen appliances included. Features vaulted ceilings, tile floors throughout main living areas, ceiling fans in all rooms. Large master suite with dual sinks & walk-in closet. 2 car garage and large low maintenance back yard. Just minutes from 101 & I-10. Call/text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 W Edgemont Ave have any available units?
8904 W Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8904 W Edgemont Ave have?
Some of 8904 W Edgemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 W Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8904 W Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 W Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 W Edgemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8904 W Edgemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8904 W Edgemont Ave offers parking.
Does 8904 W Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 W Edgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 W Edgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 8904 W Edgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8904 W Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 8904 W Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 W Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8904 W Edgemont Ave has units with dishwashers.

