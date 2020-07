Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This fully furnished Luxury Southwest Home has a Resort style backyard with a Heated Pool & Spa, and sits on a Large lot with Gorgeous South Mountain Preserve views. There are Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking. 15 minutes from Downtown Phoenix, Airport, Entertainment, Sport Complexes, Restaurants and Freeways and more.