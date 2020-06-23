8825 S 13th Way

Amenities

Incredible 5 bedroom home with panoramic mountain views in the gated community of Dobbins Creek! Large great room includes an open kitchen area, dining room and windows with views of the professionally landscaped backyard. Formal family room, half bath and laundryroom with extra shelving on main floor. The kitchen features granite counter tops, black appliances, lots of counter space, & an island. The Master Bedroom is huge and on the main floor with an oversized master suite retreat that includes a shower, dual sinks & a large walk in closet. Upstairs loft area, full bath and 4 bedrooms large guest bedrooms upstairs. The backyard offers paved walkways, a large lawn, raised flower beds and amazing views. 2 new AC units, built in cabinets in the garage. Great location close to shopping, dining, and more. For applications and to schedule a tour please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com. $2200 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee. Sorry No pets allowed.