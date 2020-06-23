All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8825 S 13th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8825 S 13th Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:39 PM

8825 S 13th Way

8825 South 13th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8825 South 13th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Dobbins Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible 5 bedroom home with panoramic mountain views in the gated community of Dobbins Creek! Large great room includes an open kitchen area, dining room and windows with views of the professionally landscaped backyard. Formal family room, half bath and laundryroom with extra shelving on main floor. The kitchen features granite counter tops, black appliances, lots of counter space, & an island. The Master Bedroom is huge and on the main floor with an oversized master suite retreat that includes a shower, dual sinks & a large walk in closet. Upstairs loft area, full bath and 4 bedrooms large guest bedrooms upstairs. The backyard offers paved walkways, a large lawn, raised flower beds and amazing views. 2 new AC units, built in cabinets in the garage. Great location close to shopping, dining, and more. For applications and to schedule a tour please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com. $2200 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee. Sorry No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 S 13th Way have any available units?
8825 S 13th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8825 S 13th Way have?
Some of 8825 S 13th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 S 13th Way currently offering any rent specials?
8825 S 13th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 S 13th Way pet-friendly?
No, 8825 S 13th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8825 S 13th Way offer parking?
Yes, 8825 S 13th Way offers parking.
Does 8825 S 13th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8825 S 13th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 S 13th Way have a pool?
No, 8825 S 13th Way does not have a pool.
Does 8825 S 13th Way have accessible units?
No, 8825 S 13th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 S 13th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8825 S 13th Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College