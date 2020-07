Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

JUST COMPLETELY REMODELED.BRAND NEW TILE & CARPET, KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BATHS, PAINT AND ACOUSTIC REMOVED FROM CEILINGS. LOW MAINTENANCE PROPERTY WITH FENCED COURTYARD. 4 HEATED POOLS AND SPAS,RESORT FACILITIES SUCH AS RESTAURANTS, HEALTH CLUB AND HORSEBACK RIDING .ADJACENT TO SOUTH MOUNTAIN PARK HOA PAID BY OWNER AND INCLUDES WATER, CABLE, GARBAGE AND SEWER. COVERED PATIO AND BALCONEY WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. INCLUDES FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY AC.