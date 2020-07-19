All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8805 W WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8805 W WILSHIRE Drive

8805 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8805 West Wilshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located just minutes from both the 101 and I-10 freeways! The home has a charming exterior, and the interior has a great mix of carpet and tile flooring. The front living room features a built-in entertainment center with custom lighting! The kitchen and dining areas are very spacious and the kitchen features dark wood cabinetry and gorgeous granite counter tops. The large master bedroom has towering vaulted ceilings and sleek black tile floors. The other bedrooms have carpet floors. Last but not least, this home also has a 2 car garage and a backyard patio! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
8805 W WILSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8805 W WILSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
No, 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 W WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College