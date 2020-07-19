8805 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located just minutes from both the 101 and I-10 freeways! The home has a charming exterior, and the interior has a great mix of carpet and tile flooring. The front living room features a built-in entertainment center with custom lighting! The kitchen and dining areas are very spacious and the kitchen features dark wood cabinetry and gorgeous granite counter tops. The large master bedroom has towering vaulted ceilings and sleek black tile floors. The other bedrooms have carpet floors. Last but not least, this home also has a 2 car garage and a backyard patio! Call today!