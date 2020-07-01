8632 S 7TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Expansive home on large lot, half mile from biking/hiking trails in Sth Mountain Park. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, huge pantry, extensive island, birch cabinets, and Viking appliances. The grand entryway draws you into a spacious layout, ideal for entertaining This home also boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, living room, family room, loft, two balconies, and lots of room to grow! There are 2 bedrooms downstairs, one with its own bathroom. With 3 fireplaces, granite counter tops in all the bathrooms and much, much more this is a must see! The home is armed with a multi camera security system and has a sprinkler system and low maintenance landscaping.