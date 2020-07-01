All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8632 S 7TH Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

8632 S 7TH Street

8632 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8632 South 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Expansive home on large lot, half mile from biking/hiking trails in Sth Mountain Park. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, huge pantry, extensive island, birch cabinets, and Viking appliances. The grand entryway draws you into a spacious layout, ideal for entertaining This home also boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, living room, family room, loft, two balconies, and lots of room to grow! There are 2 bedrooms downstairs, one with its own bathroom. With 3 fireplaces, granite counter tops in all the bathrooms and much, much more this is a must see! The home is armed with a multi camera security system and has a sprinkler system and low maintenance landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 S 7TH Street have any available units?
8632 S 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 S 7TH Street have?
Some of 8632 S 7TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 S 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8632 S 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 S 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8632 S 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8632 S 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8632 S 7TH Street offers parking.
Does 8632 S 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8632 S 7TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 S 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 8632 S 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8632 S 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8632 S 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 S 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8632 S 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.

