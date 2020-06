Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid Century Charmer! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath home backs up to a Mountain Reserve. Amazing views, your back yard opens right up to nature, enjoy it while sitting on your covered patio and the front has awesome views of the City lights! Inside you'll find saltillo tile through out, carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fans and window coverings. Fresh Paint. Refurbished kitchen and bathroom. Fridge,washer and dryer provided for convenience . Available 5/15/19