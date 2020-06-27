8608 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Come check out this wonderful 4 bedroom/2bath home with recently replaced carpet and fresh paint inside! You'll love it in the Westridge neighborhood with parks, schools nearby and easy access to both the I-10 and 101 freeways! Has a 2-car garage, covered patio in the back, and a shed. Very beautiful kitchen with a center island and a lot of room to bring that chef out in you! Perfect for a family.

Rent is $1,375 a month plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales tax of $31.63 for a monthly total of $1,406.63.

Deposit is $1,375 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for a total deposit of $1,625. Total Move-in amount is $1,625.00 + $1,406.63 = $3,031.63



(RLNE5065708)