Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

8608 W Edgemont Ave

8608 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8608 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Come check out this wonderful 4 bedroom/2bath home with recently replaced carpet and fresh paint inside! You'll love it in the Westridge neighborhood with parks, schools nearby and easy access to both the I-10 and 101 freeways! Has a 2-car garage, covered patio in the back, and a shed. Very beautiful kitchen with a center island and a lot of room to bring that chef out in you! Perfect for a family.
Rent is $1,375 a month plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales tax of $31.63 for a monthly total of $1,406.63.
Deposit is $1,375 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for a total deposit of $1,625. Total Move-in amount is $1,625.00 + $1,406.63 = $3,031.63

(RLNE5065708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 W Edgemont Ave have any available units?
8608 W Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 W Edgemont Ave have?
Some of 8608 W Edgemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 W Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8608 W Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 W Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 W Edgemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8608 W Edgemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8608 W Edgemont Ave offers parking.
Does 8608 W Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 W Edgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 W Edgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 8608 W Edgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8608 W Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 8608 W Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 W Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 W Edgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
