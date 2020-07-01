8516 W RILEY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a fantastic floor plan! Formal living room at entrance with vaulted ceilings- Kitchen offers island, plenty of cabinet and counter top space and a large pantry for extra storage. Great room found right off the kitchen and give room for dining. Freshly cleaned carpets throughout and ceiling fans in all the right places! Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private en-suite . Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This is one you do not want to miss - schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3047.12- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats****