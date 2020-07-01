All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

8516 W RILEY Road

8516 West Riley Road · No Longer Available
Location

8516 West Riley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a fantastic floor plan! Formal living room at entrance with vaulted ceilings- Kitchen offers island, plenty of cabinet and counter top space and a large pantry for extra storage. Great room found right off the kitchen and give room for dining. Freshly cleaned carpets throughout and ceiling fans in all the right places! Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private en-suite . Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This is one you do not want to miss - schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3047.12- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 W RILEY Road have any available units?
8516 W RILEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 W RILEY Road have?
Some of 8516 W RILEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 W RILEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
8516 W RILEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 W RILEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 8516 W RILEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8516 W RILEY Road offer parking?
No, 8516 W RILEY Road does not offer parking.
Does 8516 W RILEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 W RILEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 W RILEY Road have a pool?
No, 8516 W RILEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 8516 W RILEY Road have accessible units?
No, 8516 W RILEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 W RILEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8516 W RILEY Road has units with dishwashers.

