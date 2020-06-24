843 E MONONA Drive

Amenities

Immaculate revovation and in Move in Condition for this home with Stainless Steel Appliances with Washer and dryer included. Granite counter tops with custom made cabinets. Home has tile through the house. Home has a luxury vibe in addition to the perfectly and conveniently positioned just off the 101 freeway. Close to the I-17 & the 51 Freeway gives you an access to go anywhere in the valley within short time period. Close to shopping and restaurants. Only few miles from Desert Ridge. Great place to be. Landscape is all beautiful done on the front and back of the house with very low maintenance. Come see it and lease it before it's gone. Very highly sought after location.