All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 843 E MONONA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
843 E MONONA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

843 E MONONA Drive

843 East Monona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

843 East Monona Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate revovation and in Move in Condition for this home with Stainless Steel Appliances with Washer and dryer included. Granite counter tops with custom made cabinets. Home has tile through the house. Home has a luxury vibe in addition to the perfectly and conveniently positioned just off the 101 freeway. Close to the I-17 & the 51 Freeway gives you an access to go anywhere in the valley within short time period. Close to shopping and restaurants. Only few miles from Desert Ridge. Great place to be. Landscape is all beautiful done on the front and back of the house with very low maintenance. Come see it and lease it before it's gone. Very highly sought after location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 E MONONA Drive have any available units?
843 E MONONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 E MONONA Drive have?
Some of 843 E MONONA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 E MONONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
843 E MONONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 E MONONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 843 E MONONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 843 E MONONA Drive offer parking?
No, 843 E MONONA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 843 E MONONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 E MONONA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 E MONONA Drive have a pool?
No, 843 E MONONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 843 E MONONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 843 E MONONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 843 E MONONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 E MONONA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College