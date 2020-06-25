841 N 9th Ave

Amenities

Great Phoenix Location at N 9th Ave and W Roosevelt St. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single family house, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit also includes washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, and RV gate.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



