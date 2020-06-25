All apartments in Phoenix
841 N 9th Ave
841 N 9th Ave

841 North 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

841 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Phoenix Location at N 9th Ave and W Roosevelt St. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single family house, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit also includes washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, and RV gate.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 2g3hmmj38h8uiktb

(RLNE5856168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 N 9th Ave have any available units?
841 N 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 N 9th Ave have?
Some of 841 N 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 N 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
841 N 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 N 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 N 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 841 N 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 841 N 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 841 N 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 N 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 N 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 841 N 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 841 N 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 841 N 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 841 N 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 N 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
