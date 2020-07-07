All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8402 N 42nd Dr D

8402 North 42nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8402 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Phoenix Shared Rental - Property Id: 39448

ROOM in Comfortable Shared Home on Phoenix west side with easy access to Phoenix and Glendale. 5 responsible adults share this 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2700 sq.ft. home with pool. No overnight guests, no drugs, and no heavy drinkers. Unit D is an upstairs bedroom which shares a bath with Unit E. All tenants share living area, kitchen, dining, laundry, pool and outside amenities. Rent includes furnishings, cable TV, WIFI, & utilities. Home, yard and pool are professionally maintained. General housekeeping is shared by all tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39448
Property Id 39448

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 N 42nd Dr D have any available units?
8402 N 42nd Dr D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8402 N 42nd Dr D have?
Some of 8402 N 42nd Dr D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 N 42nd Dr D currently offering any rent specials?
8402 N 42nd Dr D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 N 42nd Dr D pet-friendly?
No, 8402 N 42nd Dr D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8402 N 42nd Dr D offer parking?
No, 8402 N 42nd Dr D does not offer parking.
Does 8402 N 42nd Dr D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8402 N 42nd Dr D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 N 42nd Dr D have a pool?
Yes, 8402 N 42nd Dr D has a pool.
Does 8402 N 42nd Dr D have accessible units?
No, 8402 N 42nd Dr D does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 N 42nd Dr D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 N 42nd Dr D has units with dishwashers.

