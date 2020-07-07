8402 N 42nd Dr D

Amenities

ROOM in Comfortable Shared Home on Phoenix west side with easy access to Phoenix and Glendale. 5 responsible adults share this 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2700 sq.ft. home with pool. No overnight guests, no drugs, and no heavy drinkers. Unit D is an upstairs bedroom which shares a bath with Unit E. All tenants share living area, kitchen, dining, laundry, pool and outside amenities. Rent includes furnishings, cable TV, WIFI, & utilities. Home, yard and pool are professionally maintained. General housekeeping is shared by all tenants.

No Pets Allowed



