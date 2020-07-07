All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8352 N. 2nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8352 N. 2nd Place
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

8352 N. 2nd Place

8352 North 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Sunnyslope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8352 North 2nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Biker/Hiker Canal Property - Property Id: 82839

Next to bike trails, hiking, great restaurants! Beautifully remodeled house, partially furnished if desired. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths + bonus room with french doors to back patio. Includes all living room, dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, appliances, W/D, 2 partially enclosed patios, fenced backyard, storage, private driveway. Adjacent is separate studio unit w/ RV, private entrance and side-yard (RENTED). Shared utilities via landlord account split by sq. footage. Includes Cox WiFi, water, sewer, gas, trash, electric. Security system and service is provided by landlord at no charge. Monthly utility statements provided along with breakout. Ratio is 4:1 (1400 vs. 350), around $300-$350 excluding studio portion. Utilities due before the 1st of the following month. Proof of renters insurance required. Move-In: $500 to deposit to hold, $1000 due at move-in. Include $1250 damage deposit plus $250 utility deposit. Pre-screen done via TurboTenant (check spam) $35 background/adult to finalize
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/82839p
Property Id 82839

(RLNE5178566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8352 N. 2nd Place have any available units?
8352 N. 2nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8352 N. 2nd Place have?
Some of 8352 N. 2nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8352 N. 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
8352 N. 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8352 N. 2nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8352 N. 2nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 8352 N. 2nd Place offer parking?
No, 8352 N. 2nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 8352 N. 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8352 N. 2nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8352 N. 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 8352 N. 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 8352 N. 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 8352 N. 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8352 N. 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8352 N. 2nd Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College