8352 N. 2nd Place

Next to bike trails, hiking, great restaurants! Beautifully remodeled house, partially furnished if desired. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths + bonus room with french doors to back patio. Includes all living room, dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, appliances, W/D, 2 partially enclosed patios, fenced backyard, storage, private driveway. Adjacent is separate studio unit w/ RV, private entrance and side-yard (RENTED). Shared utilities via landlord account split by sq. footage. Includes Cox WiFi, water, sewer, gas, trash, electric. Security system and service is provided by landlord at no charge. Monthly utility statements provided along with breakout. Ratio is 4:1 (1400 vs. 350), around $300-$350 excluding studio portion. Utilities due before the 1st of the following month. Proof of renters insurance required. Move-In: $500 to deposit to hold, $1000 due at move-in. Include $1250 damage deposit plus $250 utility deposit. Pre-screen done via TurboTenant (check spam) $35 background/adult to finalize

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/82839p

