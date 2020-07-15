8330 North 21st Drive

Amenities

This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit is available for immediate move-in! Conveniently located to I-17, this unit is in a great location! Close to shopping and restaurants! Kitchen features granite countertops and includes all major appliances! Large living area with beehive fireplace and outdoor balcony. Enclosed garage and covered carport. Amenities include community pool and tennis courts! Water/sewer/trash/landscpaing included in rent! Your small pet is welcomed!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.