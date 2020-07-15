All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

8330 North 21st Drive

8330 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8330 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit is available for immediate move-in! Conveniently located to I-17, this unit is in a great location! Close to shopping and restaurants! Kitchen features granite countertops and includes all major appliances! Large living area with beehive fireplace and outdoor balcony. Enclosed garage and covered carport. Amenities include community pool and tennis courts! Water/sewer/trash/landscpaing included in rent! Your small pet is welcomed!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 North 21st Drive have any available units?
8330 North 21st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 North 21st Drive have?
Some of 8330 North 21st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 North 21st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8330 North 21st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 North 21st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 North 21st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8330 North 21st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8330 North 21st Drive offers parking.
Does 8330 North 21st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 North 21st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 North 21st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8330 North 21st Drive has a pool.
Does 8330 North 21st Drive have accessible units?
No, 8330 North 21st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 North 21st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 North 21st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
