833 E PEORIA Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this tucked away townhouse in the desirable Pointe Tapatio community! Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom North Central Phoenix townhome available immediately. Enjoy the community pool, mountain views, and excellent location, just blocks from North Mountain Park, and close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the spacious great room floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wood flooring flows throughout the first floor with carpet upstairs. Stylish kitchen has granite counter tops paired with stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are upstairs with lots of closet space and charming french doors. You will love the backyard/patio area. Come take a look today! ** This unit is being rented unfurnished **