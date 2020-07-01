All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

833 E PEORIA Avenue

833 East Peoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

833 East Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to this tucked away townhouse in the desirable Pointe Tapatio community! Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom North Central Phoenix townhome available immediately. Enjoy the community pool, mountain views, and excellent location, just blocks from North Mountain Park, and close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the spacious great room floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wood flooring flows throughout the first floor with carpet upstairs. Stylish kitchen has granite counter tops paired with stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are upstairs with lots of closet space and charming french doors. You will love the backyard/patio area. Come take a look today! ** This unit is being rented unfurnished **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 E PEORIA Avenue have any available units?
833 E PEORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 E PEORIA Avenue have?
Some of 833 E PEORIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 E PEORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
833 E PEORIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 E PEORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 833 E PEORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 833 E PEORIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 833 E PEORIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 833 E PEORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 E PEORIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 E PEORIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 833 E PEORIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 833 E PEORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 833 E PEORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 833 E PEORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 E PEORIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

