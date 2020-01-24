8324 S 48th Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 10th....Stunning 3 Bedroom w/Den & 2 Bath home in Laveens Cheatham Farms Community. Tile in all the right places, Open Kitchen with island and black appliances, including refrigerator. Living Room and Family Room. Master suite has a large master bath with tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities. Washer & Dryer included. Large low maintenance back yard and Covered Patio with access from both Living Room and Master Bedroom. Sorry, no pets. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 to schedule a showing.