8314 N 21st Dr # 205
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

8314 N 21st Dr # 205

8314 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8314 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedroom Apartment Style home located in the beautiful Lush El Caro Villas community w/ open areas, trees, pools, indoor
jacuzzi & more! This property has Over 1200 Sq. Ft.! Tiled entry feels like an atrium with planter box & skylight. Charming beehive wood burning
fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinets. All white microwave,refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. All appliances included even washer/dryer.
Split Bedrooms. One car garage. Access to surrounding greenbelt walking paths by balcony stairs & security gate. Complex offers more amenities than many
others-2 swimming pools, heated spa, tennis court, clubhouse. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 have any available units?
8314 N 21st Dr # 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 have?
Some of 8314 N 21st Dr # 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 currently offering any rent specials?
8314 N 21st Dr # 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 pet-friendly?
No, 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 offer parking?
Yes, 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 offers parking.
Does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 have a pool?
Yes, 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 has a pool.
Does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 have accessible units?
No, 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8314 N 21st Dr # 205 has units with dishwashers.
