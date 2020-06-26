8314 N 21st Dr # 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Gorgeous 2 bedroom Apartment Style home located in the beautiful Lush El Caro Villas community w/ open areas, trees, pools, indoor

jacuzzi & more! This property has Over 1200 Sq. Ft.! Tiled entry feels like an atrium with planter box & skylight. Charming beehive wood burning

fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinets. All white microwave,refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. All appliances included even washer/dryer.

Split Bedrooms. One car garage. Access to surrounding greenbelt walking paths by balcony stairs & security gate. Complex offers more amenities than many

others-2 swimming pools, heated spa, tennis court, clubhouse. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing!!