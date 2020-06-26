8314 N 21st Dr # 205

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom Apartment Style home located in the beautiful Lush El Caro Villas community w/ open areas, trees, pools, indoor
jacuzzi & more! This property has Over 1200 Sq. Ft.! Tiled entry feels like an atrium with planter box & skylight. Charming beehive wood burning
fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinets. All white microwave,refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. All appliances included even washer/dryer.
Split Bedrooms. One car garage. Access to surrounding greenbelt walking paths by balcony stairs & security gate. Complex offers more amenities than many
others-2 swimming pools, heated spa, tennis court, clubhouse. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing!!