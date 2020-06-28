8310 W WATKINS Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Ryland. Home features a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5. Formal living room at entrance separate from family room. Open eat in kitchen offers white appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a 2 car garage and big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! ***IF ACTIVE � WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***NO CATS***