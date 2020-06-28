All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

8310 W WATKINS Street

8310 West Watkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

8310 West Watkins Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Ryland. Home features a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5. Formal living room at entrance separate from family room. Open eat in kitchen offers white appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a 2 car garage and big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! ***IF ACTIVE � WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***NO CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 W WATKINS Street have any available units?
8310 W WATKINS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 W WATKINS Street have?
Some of 8310 W WATKINS Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 W WATKINS Street currently offering any rent specials?
8310 W WATKINS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 W WATKINS Street pet-friendly?
No, 8310 W WATKINS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8310 W WATKINS Street offer parking?
Yes, 8310 W WATKINS Street offers parking.
Does 8310 W WATKINS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 W WATKINS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 W WATKINS Street have a pool?
No, 8310 W WATKINS Street does not have a pool.
Does 8310 W WATKINS Street have accessible units?
No, 8310 W WATKINS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 W WATKINS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8310 W WATKINS Street has units with dishwashers.
