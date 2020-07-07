8302 North 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

View 3

Has been completely remolded with new flooring, New Soft close Cabinets, New Stainless steel Appliances, Custom Closet Organizers, and Washer and Dryer! This apartment won't disappoint. This is a five unit building with a Yard! and covered parking in the back.



For more information call or text Mark at 602-501-3889

Or email info@parryholdings.com



APPLY TODAY!

Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age

security deposit $400.00

non-refundable pet deposit $150



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.