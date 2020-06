Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice remodel and updated home, All tile floors, quartz counter tops, new cabinets, update bathrooms, all new dual pane windows,freshly painted, ceiling fans and so much more. Home also has refrigerator, washer/dryer. 2 brand new beds are available if needed by tenant along with sofas in family room.There is a guest house on the property that has a tenant. Please call for more information on this.