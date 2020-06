Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,095 sq feet of living space! Brand new carpet and paint! Large kitchen. New blinds throughout. Covered carport with huge private backyard! Conveniently located in central Phoenix, this home is close to restaurants and shopping!



Pets with owner approval.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix



