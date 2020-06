829 E STATE Avenue

Amenities

CENTRAL CORRIDOR CHARMER in MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT ** NEWer ROOF, HVAC & HOTWATER HEATER ** OPEN & SPACIOUS KITCHEN w/BLACK APPLIANCES, GRANITE C-TOPS, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY WOOD ISLAND, real OAK WOOD FLOORS, white PLANTATION SHUTTERS, doors, trim and baseboards ** Irrigated lot, LARGE COVERED PATIO and HUGE GRASSY BACKYARD ** ALL of the LOCAL DINING HOT SPOTS in MINUTES (The Orchard, Otro Cafe, The Yard)** Close to GROCERY, Central Ave BRIDLE PATH for walk/run/cycle, DOWNTOWN, MTN PRESERVE/BILTMORE & so much MORE **YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE!** Landscaping Tenant Responsibility ** PETS Lessor Approval ** GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED--RENTAL APP ($40/per adult) COMPLETE ENTIRELY & LINK for CREDIT/BACKGROUND will be SENT by MySmartMove/TransUnion & PAID directly by TENANT PROSPECT ** Owner/Agents.