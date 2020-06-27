All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

8208 South 54th Lane

8208 South 54th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8208 South 54th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3D TOUR***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5CcW41SLEbu

This beautiful home offers a unique floorplan with plenty of space. Upgraded carpet & tile, kitchen island and 42' upper cabinets for plenty of storage. Located near 55th Ave and South Mountain Ave!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 South 54th Lane have any available units?
8208 South 54th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8208 South 54th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8208 South 54th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 South 54th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8208 South 54th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8208 South 54th Lane offer parking?
No, 8208 South 54th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8208 South 54th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 South 54th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 South 54th Lane have a pool?
No, 8208 South 54th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8208 South 54th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8208 South 54th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 South 54th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8208 South 54th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 South 54th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8208 South 54th Lane has units with air conditioning.
