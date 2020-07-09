All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:54 PM

820 East Turney Avenue

820 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious one bed one bath is full of charm. Large kitchen, large walk in closet and big living room. What more could you ask for?

This single level complex is located right off Turney and 7th street just minutes from downtown Phoenix and walking distance to veterans hospital.

Call today to schedule an appointment, or visit us at Taylorstmgmt.com. We look forward to hearing from you

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 East Turney Avenue have any available units?
820 East Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 820 East Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 East Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 East Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 East Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 820 East Turney Avenue offer parking?
No, 820 East Turney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 820 East Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 East Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 East Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 East Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 East Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 East Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 East Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 East Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 East Turney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 East Turney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

