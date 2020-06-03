All apartments in Phoenix
820 E Purdue Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

820 E Purdue Avenue

820 East Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 East Purdue Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $50 Admin fee! Come visit this charming ground floor 2 bedroom unit with covered parking! Inside you'll find tile and upgraded wood look vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes complete with gas range and fridge! The property includes community coin laundry in the complex. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and retail and 51 and 17 freeways. Water/sewer/trash included. No pets allowed. Utility Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20/month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

