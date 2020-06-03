820 E Purdue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $50 Admin fee! Come visit this charming ground floor 2 bedroom unit with covered parking! Inside you'll find tile and upgraded wood look vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes complete with gas range and fridge! The property includes community coin laundry in the complex. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and retail and 51 and 17 freeways. Water/sewer/trash included. No pets allowed. Utility Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20/month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.