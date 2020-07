Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELL-MAINTAINED TWO STORY, 3 BED, 2.5 BATH IS A MUST SEE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES: Laminate Wood FLOORING ENTIRE DOWNSTAIRS, BLACK KITCHEN APPLIANCES, Granite COUNTER TOPS,WASHER/DRYER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED UPSTAIRS, AND 2-CAR GARAGE. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.