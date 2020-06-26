All apartments in Phoenix
810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive

810 East Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 East Morningside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming single level condo located in the highly desired Turtle Run community and is tucked away from the street/parking spaces. Updated with two tone interior paint, ceiling fans, window coverings, stainless steel appliances, renovated bath with beautiful tile shower. Great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile throughout the main area and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Updated Jack and Jill bath with access from the master bedroom and hall. Stack-able washer/dryer of the kitchen. Plenty of outdoor space. One covered and one uncovered parking space. This quiet complex has 2 gated pools, hot tub around the corner and so much more! Close and convenient to shopping and easy access to the 101 FWY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive have any available units?
810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive have?
Some of 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
