810 E MORNINGSIDE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Charming single level condo located in the highly desired Turtle Run community and is tucked away from the street/parking spaces. Updated with two tone interior paint, ceiling fans, window coverings, stainless steel appliances, renovated bath with beautiful tile shower. Great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile throughout the main area and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Updated Jack and Jill bath with access from the master bedroom and hall. Stack-able washer/dryer of the kitchen. Plenty of outdoor space. One covered and one uncovered parking space. This quiet complex has 2 gated pools, hot tub around the corner and so much more! Close and convenient to shopping and easy access to the 101 FWY