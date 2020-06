Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

809 @ THE PARK

A must have unit with great finishes! Elementary schools nearby, closest grocery store is Fry's, boxing gyms nearby, subway and entertainment.



Marble flooring

New kitchen cabinets

New appliances

Spacious

Laundry room on property

Off street parking

Central A/C

No Pets



Water sewer and trash is included

Electric is not included



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider