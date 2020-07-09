All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

805 East Amelia Avenue

805 East Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 East Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Do not miss this completely remodeled 2BR 1BA beauty in the heart of Downtown Phoenix's Coronado District. All the charm of downtown Phoenix with modern amenities. New paint and tile flooring throughout. Open living with bright dual pane windows, large living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, new cabinets and custom backsplash!
The bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets, new faux wood blinds en route, LOTS of storage space, and the bath offers new vanity and sharp custom tile surround! Private rear yard with rock desert landscaping and washer/dryer included! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Pet Rent: $20/pet
Water/Sewer/Trash split 50/50 with identical next door unit to be paid in arrears on 1st of following month with rent.
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 East Amelia Avenue have any available units?
805 East Amelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 East Amelia Avenue have?
Some of 805 East Amelia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 East Amelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 East Amelia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 East Amelia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 East Amelia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 805 East Amelia Avenue offer parking?
No, 805 East Amelia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 805 East Amelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 East Amelia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 East Amelia Avenue have a pool?
No, 805 East Amelia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 805 East Amelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 East Amelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 East Amelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 East Amelia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

