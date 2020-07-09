805 East Amelia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Do not miss this completely remodeled 2BR 1BA beauty in the heart of Downtown Phoenix's Coronado District. All the charm of downtown Phoenix with modern amenities. New paint and tile flooring throughout. Open living with bright dual pane windows, large living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, new cabinets and custom backsplash!

The bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets, new faux wood blinds en route, LOTS of storage space, and the bath offers new vanity and sharp custom tile surround! Private rear yard with rock desert landscaping and washer/dryer included! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Pet Rent: $20/pet

Water/Sewer/Trash split 50/50 with identical next door unit to be paid in arrears on 1st of following month with rent.

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.