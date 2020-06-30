Rent Calculator
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave
8044 West Meadowbrook Avenue
Location
8044 West Meadowbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Dark stained cabinets, new carpet, new paint, tile surround bath/shower. Laundry room. Large back yard, new window treatments, new windows, tile in main living areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have any available units?
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
