Phoenix, AZ
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

8044 W Meadowbrook Ave

8044 West Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8044 West Meadowbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Dark stained cabinets, new carpet, new paint, tile surround bath/shower. Laundry room. Large back yard, new window treatments, new windows, tile in main living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have any available units?
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8044 W Meadowbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8044 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

