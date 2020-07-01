8024 N 32ND Avenue

Amenities

Nice size two-story condo/townhouse) with fresh paint & blinds throughout! The kitchen has a large breakfast bar, lots of cabinetry and a pantry! French doors in the family room lead out to your large, covered patio. Master bedroom has 3 closets, one is a large walk-in and there is also a built-in bookshelf to display your knick knacks. It has both a living room and family room making it a nice home for entertaining and you have the privacy of the green grass common area at your front door. There is also an Inside laundry and you can enter your home from the back gate. (not during showings though). Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1650, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Proof of Income Requirements: W-2 employees provide 2 most recent paystubs. Self-employed provide 12 months of full bank statements highlighting deposits. 1099 employees, provide a 1099 and 2 most recent bank statements highlight income. Tenant to verify all utilities.