Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

8024 N 32ND Avenue

8024 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8024 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice size two-story condo/townhouse) with fresh paint & blinds throughout! The kitchen has a large breakfast bar, lots of cabinetry and a pantry! French doors in the family room lead out to your large, covered patio. Master bedroom has 3 closets, one is a large walk-in and there is also a built-in bookshelf to display your knick knacks. It has both a living room and family room making it a nice home for entertaining and you have the privacy of the green grass common area at your front door. There is also an Inside laundry and you can enter your home from the back gate. (not during showings though). Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1650, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Proof of Income Requirements: W-2 employees provide 2 most recent paystubs. Self-employed provide 12 months of full bank statements highlighting deposits. 1099 employees, provide a 1099 and 2 most recent bank statements highlight income. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue have any available units?
8024 N 32ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8024 N 32ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8024 N 32ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 N 32ND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 N 32ND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 8024 N 32ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 N 32ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 8024 N 32ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8024 N 32ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8024 N 32ND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8024 N 32ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8024 N 32ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

