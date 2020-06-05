All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

8020 N 17TH Drive

8020 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8020 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded 4 bedroom/2 bath home with tons of living space**Home has been upgraded with an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tons of cabinets and a large center island which opens to all of the various living spaces**Master bedroom is huge with a massive walk in closet and a super cool shower and double sinks in the bathroom**large covered patio for indoor/outdoor living comes off both the master bedroom and the bonus room** 2 car garage, upgraded lighting, fantastic easy care flooring and good sized off bedrooms all make this home an excellent place to call home**Great location with shopping, restaurants and freeways near by plus all the exciting amenities that living in the North Central Phoenix area has to offer**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 N 17TH Drive have any available units?
8020 N 17TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 N 17TH Drive have?
Some of 8020 N 17TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 N 17TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8020 N 17TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 N 17TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8020 N 17TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8020 N 17TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8020 N 17TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 8020 N 17TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 N 17TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 N 17TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8020 N 17TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8020 N 17TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8020 N 17TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 N 17TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 N 17TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
