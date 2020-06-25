8019 West Colcord Canyon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool playground bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom , 2 story house is conveniently located by I-10 and sits in close distance to the community pool and playground. Open kitchen layout with a brick wall giving a nice touch to the home, tile flooring with carpet upstairs, master bathroom with walk in shower and garden tub, and a landscaped backyard with a beautiful fountain.



Water/Trash/Landscaping included in the rental amount! Washer/dryer in home.



Find out how to make this your new home by calling 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.



RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.