8019 West Colcord Canyon Road
Last updated April 19 2019 at 11:53 PM

8019 West Colcord Canyon Road

8019 West Colcord Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

8019 West Colcord Canyon Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
bathtub
carpet
This 3 bedroom , 2 story house is conveniently located by I-10 and sits in close distance to the community pool and playground. Open kitchen layout with a brick wall giving a nice touch to the home, tile flooring with carpet upstairs, master bathroom with walk in shower and garden tub, and a landscaped backyard with a beautiful fountain.

Water/Trash/Landscaping included in the rental amount! Washer/dryer in home.

Find out how to make this your new home by calling 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road have any available units?
8019 West Colcord Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road have?
Some of 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8019 West Colcord Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 West Colcord Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
