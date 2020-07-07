All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8018 S 15TH Way
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8018 S 15TH Way

8018 South 15th Way · No Longer Available
Location

8018 South 15th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately, this lovely home has been freshly painted and is ready for you! Great room floor plan with large eat-in kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Tile throughout the main areas and wood laminate in all the bedrooms. Not a stitch of carpet anywhere! Large extended patio, nice grassy yard all open to a sparkling fenced pool with waterfall feature. Beautiful mountain views. Close to public and private schools, lots of shopping, and restaurants. 15 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. 15 minutes to Downtown Phoenix. Rent includes pool maintenance & landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 S 15TH Way have any available units?
8018 S 15TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8018 S 15TH Way have?
Some of 8018 S 15TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 S 15TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
8018 S 15TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 S 15TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 8018 S 15TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8018 S 15TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 8018 S 15TH Way offers parking.
Does 8018 S 15TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 S 15TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 S 15TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 8018 S 15TH Way has a pool.
Does 8018 S 15TH Way have accessible units?
No, 8018 S 15TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 S 15TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 S 15TH Way has units with dishwashers.

