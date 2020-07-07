8018 S 15TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available immediately, this lovely home has been freshly painted and is ready for you! Great room floor plan with large eat-in kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Tile throughout the main areas and wood laminate in all the bedrooms. Not a stitch of carpet anywhere! Large extended patio, nice grassy yard all open to a sparkling fenced pool with waterfall feature. Beautiful mountain views. Close to public and private schools, lots of shopping, and restaurants. 15 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. 15 minutes to Downtown Phoenix. Rent includes pool maintenance & landscape.