801 E Waltann Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool

A large fully featured home in BEAUTIFUL MOON VALLEY! Whether it is the open bright living room with the towering ceilings or the gorgeous backyard with a diving pool or the huge granite countered, center island kitchen, you are sure to find what you want in this elegantly featured home that has just the right LOCATION. 4 spacious bedrooms and an expansive master with it's own sitting room, exercise area or office space. Enjoy the jacuzzi tub, separate travertine shower with brushed nickel and the spacious master bath with huge granite countertops. There's plenty of room in the walk-in closet too! With 5 fruit trees producing lots of fruit, resort-like flowers & plants, and a large covered patio, the yard is perfect for entertaining!