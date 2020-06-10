All apartments in Phoenix
801 E Waltann Lane
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

801 E Waltann Lane

801 East Waltann Lane
Location

801 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
A large fully featured home in BEAUTIFUL MOON VALLEY! Whether it is the open bright living room with the towering ceilings or the gorgeous backyard with a diving pool or the huge granite countered, center island kitchen, you are sure to find what you want in this elegantly featured home that has just the right LOCATION. 4 spacious bedrooms and an expansive master with it's own sitting room, exercise area or office space. Enjoy the jacuzzi tub, separate travertine shower with brushed nickel and the spacious master bath with huge granite countertops. There's plenty of room in the walk-in closet too! With 5 fruit trees producing lots of fruit, resort-like flowers & plants, and a large covered patio, the yard is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E Waltann Lane have any available units?
801 E Waltann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 E Waltann Lane have?
Some of 801 E Waltann Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E Waltann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 E Waltann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E Waltann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 E Waltann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 801 E Waltann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 801 E Waltann Lane offers parking.
Does 801 E Waltann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 E Waltann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E Waltann Lane have a pool?
Yes, 801 E Waltann Lane has a pool.
Does 801 E Waltann Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 E Waltann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E Waltann Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 E Waltann Lane has units with dishwashers.

