7905 S 52nd Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7905 S 52nd Dr

7905 South 52nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7905 South 52nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Estrella Mountain Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
7905 S 52nd DR Laveen, AZ 85339,

Subdivision: Estrella Mountain Village:

Move-in ready, well cared for home on a prime, corner lot that sides a green belt. Desirable open & bright split master floorplan. The kitchen is loaded with 42'' upper cabinets, pull-out drawers, a walk in pantry, a large island for seating & is open to the great room. Stainless steel stove, microwave & dishwasher. Upgraded soundproof master bedroom windows for the light sleeper. The home is pre-plumbed for a water softener & pre-wired has a security system. Large backyard with covered patio & that overlooks a green belt. Great location conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and dining.

Cross Streets: 51st Ave and Baseline Rd. Directions: South on 51st Ave from Baseline Rd, West (right) at Beverly Rd, North (right) at 52nd Ave, West (left) at Fawn, North (right) on 52nd to home.

Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 S 52nd Dr have any available units?
7905 S 52nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
What amenities does 7905 S 52nd Dr have?
Some of 7905 S 52nd Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 S 52nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7905 S 52nd Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 S 52nd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7905 S 52nd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7905 S 52nd Dr offer parking?
No, 7905 S 52nd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7905 S 52nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 S 52nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 S 52nd Dr have a pool?
No, 7905 S 52nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7905 S 52nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 7905 S 52nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 S 52nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 S 52nd Dr has units with dishwashers.
