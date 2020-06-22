Amenities

7905 S 52nd DR Laveen, AZ 85339,



Subdivision: Estrella Mountain Village:



Move-in ready, well cared for home on a prime, corner lot that sides a green belt. Desirable open & bright split master floorplan. The kitchen is loaded with 42'' upper cabinets, pull-out drawers, a walk in pantry, a large island for seating & is open to the great room. Stainless steel stove, microwave & dishwasher. Upgraded soundproof master bedroom windows for the light sleeper. The home is pre-plumbed for a water softener & pre-wired has a security system. Large backyard with covered patio & that overlooks a green belt. Great location conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and dining.



Cross Streets: 51st Ave and Baseline Rd. Directions: South on 51st Ave from Baseline Rd, West (right) at Beverly Rd, North (right) at 52nd Ave, West (left) at Fawn, North (right) on 52nd to home.



Lessee to verify all information.