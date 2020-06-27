7843 N 3RD Way

Amenities
Luxurious, custom home, located in the highly sought after, gated subdivision of Villagio in the heart of the Central Corridor. Master bedroom retreat upstairs, and a flex room perfect for office or nursery. Mstr bath w/custom marble floor & shower, 2 vanities w/marble counters. 2nd Mstr suite downstairs & bedroom 3 w/full ensuite. Architectural details & upgrades throughout include freshly polished, stone flooring with medallion in rotunda, winding custom wood and iron staircase, artistic glass & iron chandeliers, stone columns, show stopper fireplace and much more. Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, 6 burner gas range, 2nd oven, huge island perfect for entertaining. Low maintenance artificial turf and water feature in back yard and a fountain in the north courtyard