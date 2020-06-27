7843 N 3RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Luxurious, custom home, located in the highly sought after, gated subdivision of Villagio in the heart of the Central Corridor. Master bedroom retreat upstairs, and a flex room perfect for office or nursery. Mstr bath w/custom marble floor & shower, 2 vanities w/marble counters. 2nd Mstr suite downstairs & bedroom 3 w/full ensuite. Architectural details & upgrades throughout include freshly polished, stone flooring with medallion in rotunda, winding custom wood and iron staircase, artistic glass & iron chandeliers, stone columns, show stopper fireplace and much more. Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, 6 burner gas range, 2nd oven, huge island perfect for entertaining. Low maintenance artificial turf and water feature in back yard and a fountain in the north courtyard