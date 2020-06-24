7839 N. 20th Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Immaculate town-home with 4 bedrooms & stunning mountain views/sunsets from the roof-top patio! Enjoy the privacy of a gated community featuring a pool & spa. Attached 2-car garage, open great room on middle level (brand new vinyl flooring being installed in great room!!), 1 master suite downstairs with private bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs including another large master suite with private bathroom, double vanities, & gorgeous tiled tub/shower. Huge kitchen with custom cabinetry, designer back-splash, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel Appliances with gas range, & walk-in Pantry. Get this 4 bedroom Town-home before it's gone!!! No pets please.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.