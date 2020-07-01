All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7825 N 21 St Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

7825 N 21 St Drive

7825 N 21st Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7825 N 21st Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 03/01/2020.....This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhome with two car garage in gated community. This Townhome has Vaulted ceilings in the living room with ceramic tile throughout, fireplace and multiple private patio's. Full size washer and dryer in the unit large master bedroom and walk in closets, their is also additional storage space available in the attic. Community pool. Homeowner looking for stable long term tenant 18-36 month lease. 4% rental tax on rent and $55 application fee and a one time $150 admin fee. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit. Schedule a showing today, this one will go quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 N 21 St Drive have any available units?
7825 N 21 St Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 N 21 St Drive have?
Some of 7825 N 21 St Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 N 21 St Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7825 N 21 St Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 N 21 St Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 N 21 St Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7825 N 21 St Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7825 N 21 St Drive offers parking.
Does 7825 N 21 St Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 N 21 St Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 N 21 St Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7825 N 21 St Drive has a pool.
Does 7825 N 21 St Drive have accessible units?
No, 7825 N 21 St Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 N 21 St Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 N 21 St Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

