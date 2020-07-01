7825 N 21 St Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 03/01/2020.....This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhome with two car garage in gated community. This Townhome has Vaulted ceilings in the living room with ceramic tile throughout, fireplace and multiple private patio's. Full size washer and dryer in the unit large master bedroom and walk in closets, their is also additional storage space available in the attic. Community pool. Homeowner looking for stable long term tenant 18-36 month lease. 4% rental tax on rent and $55 application fee and a one time $150 admin fee. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit. Schedule a showing today, this one will go quick.