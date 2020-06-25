All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:01 PM

7735 West Osborn Road

7735 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

7735 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Laurelwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bed, 3 bath, 2 story home has 3 giant living spaces, and a loft upstairs with a huge closet and beautiful bathroom, which you could make into another master bedroom! Neutral colors throughout including the interior paint, carpeting, & multi-colored tile flooring. The modern kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops! Ceiling fans and blinds, shaded trees in the front yard, and 2 covered patio in the back. With 2.3% rental tax we invite you to submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 West Osborn Road have any available units?
7735 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7735 West Osborn Road have?
Some of 7735 West Osborn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7735 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
7735 West Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7735 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 7735 West Osborn Road offer parking?
No, 7735 West Osborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 7735 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 7735 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 7735 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 7735 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7735 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
