7735 West Osborn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 bed, 3 bath, 2 story home has 3 giant living spaces, and a loft upstairs with a huge closet and beautiful bathroom, which you could make into another master bedroom! Neutral colors throughout including the interior paint, carpeting, & multi-colored tile flooring. The modern kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops! Ceiling fans and blinds, shaded trees in the front yard, and 2 covered patio in the back. With 2.3% rental tax we invite you to submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.