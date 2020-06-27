7734 W Shumway Farm Road

Amenities

No Application Fees! This 3 bedroom + Den + Loft, 2.5 bathroom Laveen home has been incredibly well maintained. Upgraded flooring throughout, neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans in each room and 9' high ceilings. Tons of living space with a separate living room, family room, dining area, den and loft. Den is on first floor. Large open kitchen features upgraded cabinets, large island, breakfast bar, separate large pantry, upgraded tile flooring and all appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Full master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Beautifully landscaped yard with grass area, large covered patio and paver sitting area. Children's playground right across the street.