Phoenix, AZ
7734 W Shumway Farm Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

7734 W Shumway Farm Road

7734 West Shumway Farm Road · No Longer Available




Location

7734 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
new construction
No Application Fees! This 3 bedroom + Den + Loft, 2.5 bathroom Laveen home has been incredibly well maintained. Upgraded flooring throughout, neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans in each room and 9' high ceilings. Tons of living space with a separate living room, family room, dining area, den and loft. Den is on first floor. Large open kitchen features upgraded cabinets, large island, breakfast bar, separate large pantry, upgraded tile flooring and all appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Full master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Beautifully landscaped yard with grass area, large covered patio and paver sitting area. Children's playground right across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road have any available units?
7734 W Shumway Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road have?
Some of 7734 W Shumway Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 W Shumway Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
7734 W Shumway Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 W Shumway Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 7734 W Shumway Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 7734 W Shumway Farm Road offers parking.
Does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 W Shumway Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road have a pool?
No, 7734 W Shumway Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 7734 W Shumway Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 W Shumway Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 W Shumway Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
