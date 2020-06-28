All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7727 S 39th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7727 S 39th Way
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:19 AM

7727 S 39th Way

7727 S 39th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7727 S 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful luxury rental home in gated mountainside community with many upgrades including staggered Cherry cabinets w/crown molding, Granite slab w/back splash Kitchen countertops, Stainless steel appliances w/gas range and built in microwave, Breakfast Bar, Brushed Stainless Fixtures, Travertine tile through out. Neutral plush carpet in bedrooms. Fireplace media center with travertine border in great room. Also includes surround sound, recessed lighting, 2'' real wood blinds, ceiling fans, cultured marble counters in bathroom. Breathtaking views of South Mountain from both front and back of home. Minutes from shopping, schools, restaurants, downtown and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 S 39th Way have any available units?
7727 S 39th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 S 39th Way have?
Some of 7727 S 39th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 S 39th Way currently offering any rent specials?
7727 S 39th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 S 39th Way pet-friendly?
No, 7727 S 39th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7727 S 39th Way offer parking?
Yes, 7727 S 39th Way offers parking.
Does 7727 S 39th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7727 S 39th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 S 39th Way have a pool?
No, 7727 S 39th Way does not have a pool.
Does 7727 S 39th Way have accessible units?
No, 7727 S 39th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 S 39th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 S 39th Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College