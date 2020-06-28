7727 S 39th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful luxury rental home in gated mountainside community with many upgrades including staggered Cherry cabinets w/crown molding, Granite slab w/back splash Kitchen countertops, Stainless steel appliances w/gas range and built in microwave, Breakfast Bar, Brushed Stainless Fixtures, Travertine tile through out. Neutral plush carpet in bedrooms. Fireplace media center with travertine border in great room. Also includes surround sound, recessed lighting, 2'' real wood blinds, ceiling fans, cultured marble counters in bathroom. Breathtaking views of South Mountain from both front and back of home. Minutes from shopping, schools, restaurants, downtown and freeway access.