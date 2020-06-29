All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

7709 S 63RD Drive

7709 South 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7709 South 63rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a well-kept neighborhood with a community pool. The lower level features a large dining area off the kitchen, the family room with a TV mounted on the wall that stays with the home, a large storage closet, coat closet and half bathroom! All appliances convey. The upper level has a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets. The master bath features dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are a great size and have surprisingly big closets! Backyard is perfect for entertaining, extended patio area with pavers and the children's play set on synthetic grass stays. Beautiful views from several windows!! *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1495, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 S 63RD Drive have any available units?
7709 S 63RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 S 63RD Drive have?
Some of 7709 S 63RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 S 63RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7709 S 63RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 S 63RD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 S 63RD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7709 S 63RD Drive offer parking?
No, 7709 S 63RD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7709 S 63RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 S 63RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 S 63RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7709 S 63RD Drive has a pool.
Does 7709 S 63RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 7709 S 63RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 S 63RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 S 63RD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
