7709 S 63RD Drive

Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a well-kept neighborhood with a community pool. The lower level features a large dining area off the kitchen, the family room with a TV mounted on the wall that stays with the home, a large storage closet, coat closet and half bathroom! All appliances convey. The upper level has a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets. The master bath features dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are a great size and have surprisingly big closets! Backyard is perfect for entertaining, extended patio area with pavers and the children's play set on synthetic grass stays. Beautiful views from several windows!! *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1495, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.